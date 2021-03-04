Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphone is the top-end model of Narzo 30 Series that was introduced in the Indian market last week. The handset will be made available today at 12 noon via Flipkart and the Realme.com website. Customers purchasing the device will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Bank Baroda Mastercard debit card on the first transaction, no-cost EMI Rs 2,834 per month and standard EMI options as well. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Launched in India From Rs 16,999.

In terms of specifications, Narzo 30 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Emiway Bantai is already feeling the power with the trendsetting features of #realmeNarzo30Pro5G. Get ready to #FeelThePower in the first sale tomorrow at 12 PM. Head here: https://t.co/Ywifebv0SF pic.twitter.com/sN8Z6wC1Oh — realme (@realmemobiles) March 3, 2021

The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device features a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W Dart Charging facility and runs on an Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Narzo 30 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage costs Rs 19,999.

