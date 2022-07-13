Realme Pad X has been teased on Twitter by CEO Madhav Sheth. In addition to this, the tablet is also listed on the Realme India website and Flipkart. The tablet was launched in China this May as the most premium device, and now, it will make its way to the Indian market soon. Though Realme has not revealed the launch date for the same, reports have claimed that it willdebut later this month. Realme Pad X Now Official in China; Sale on June 12, 2022.

The Realme India website confirms that the tablet will come with 5G connectivity and is claimed to be the only 5G tablet in the premium mid-range segment. Unfortunately, thats all the website reveals. Since it is already launched in China, the Indian model will carry similar specifications.

✋X📶 The future is almost here with our #realmePadX. pic.twitter.com/Ds82eUb9WM — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 13, 2022

Realme Pad X China model comes with an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the tablet comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP snapper for selfies. It packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C port and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac.

