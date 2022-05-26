Realme, the Chinese tech giant, has officially launched the Realme Pad X in the home country. It comes with a different design as compared to the Realme Pad and Pad Mini tablets. It features a quad-speaker setup and an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Realme Pad X Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Soon.

Realme Pad X (Photo Credits: Realme)

The tablet is available for pre-booking till June 10, 2022, and it will go on sale from June 12. It will be offered in the bright green chessboard, sea salt blue and star grey colours. Realme Pad X feature a 11-inch 2K display. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Pad X (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, Realme Pad X sports a 13MP primary camera and an ultra-wide-angle lens. It packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Realme Pad X can be paired with a smart keyboard and Realme Magnetic Stylus for sketching, doodling and more. Coming to the pricing, Realme Pad X is priced at CNY 1,299 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 1,599.

