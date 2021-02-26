Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed to showcase its 108MP camera technology on March 2, 2021. The 108MP camera event will be streamed live on Realme's official YouTube and other social media accounts. The launch event has been set up ahead of the global launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series that will also come equipped with a 108MP camera sensor. Xiaomi's Note 10 series launch event is scheduled for March 4, 2021. Coming back to Realme, the Realme 8 Pro handset is rumoured to come with a 108MP shooter, however, the company has not revealed any information about the handset. During the event, the company will unveil its upcoming 108MP camera module and its features. Last year, Realme held a similar camera event before introducing its 64MP quad-camera system. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Launched in India From Rs 16,999.

On Thursday, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased the Realme 8 Series on its official Twitter account and announced that Realme 8 series phones will be focused on offering exceptional camera performance.

Take the Leap to 108MP! The next breakthrough in photography is here, show some ❤️ if you're ready to take your photography experience to the next level. Stay tuned for 2nd March. #realmeCameraInnovationEvent Head here: https://t.co/MhgaMiPIWJ pic.twitter.com/IXXLm7FxxH — realme (@realmemobiles) February 26, 2021

The tweet reads, "A great breakthrough ahead! Do you guys know what 108 stands for? Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow." The tweet showcases a photo of a quad rear camera setup. So it can be said that the Realme 8 series could carry a quad rear camera module comprising a 108MP primary snapper.

A great breakthrough ahead! Do you guys know what 108 stands for? Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow.#InfiniteLeapWith8 #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/fD8B3WFHOd — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2021

When launched, this would be the first Realme smartphone to carry a 108MP rear main camera. According to a report, the Realme 8 phone's specifications were leaked via Geekbench, which were MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, 8GB RAM and Android 10 operating system. A previous report claimed that the phone will come with 65W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).