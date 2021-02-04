Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphones in India. Both devices will be available for sale in the country on February 10, 2021 at 12 pm via Flipkart, Realme.com & other offline stores. Sale offers include Rs 2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards & EMI, Rs 1,500 discount via Axis Bank credit cards & EMI. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of India Launch Here.

In terms of specifications, Realme X7 phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

Meet #realmeX7Pro with: 👉 Dimensity 1000+ 5G Processor 👉 120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen 👉 65W SuperDart Charge 👉 Sony 64MP Quad Camera with IMX686 Sensor Priced at ₹29,999. 1st sale at 12 PM, 10th Feb

At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Realme X7 comes in two shades - Space Silver and Nebula. The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme X7 comes packed with a 4,310mAh battery with 50W SuperDart Charging technology.

Realme X7 Series (Photo Credits: Realme India)

On the other hand, Realme X7 Pro 5G will be offered in two colours - Mystic Black & Fantasy. The phone flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset & fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging facility. For optics, the device sports a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP B&W portrait sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for clicking photographs and selfies. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage will be offered at Rs 21,999. On the other side, Realme X7 Pro costs Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

