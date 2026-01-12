Beijing, January 12: Nubia has officially confirmed that the Red Magic 11 Air gaming smartphone will launch in China on January 20 at 15:00 local time. The company has already opened pre-orders for the device, allowing customers to reserve the handset for 1 Yuan. This upcoming model is positioned as a high-performance flagship that deviates from traditional "Air" variants by offering top-tier hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, within a slim 7.85mm chassis.

The Red Magic 11 Air features a true full-screen design with no notches or punch-holes, achieved through a 16-megapixel under-display front camera. Early teasers and certification data show a sleek black body with a fully transparent design option across the lineup. For physical gaming controls, the device includes a dedicated red functional button on the left side alongside dedicated gaming shoulder triggers. ASUS ROG Phone 10 Launch Cancelled, ASUS Rethinks Gaming Smartphone Strategy.

Red Magic 11 Air Specifications and Features

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.85-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1216 x 2688 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Internal configurations are tipped to reach up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, with the base model starting at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will run on REDMAGICOS 11.0.7 based on Android 16, ensuring the latest software experience for users.

To maintain performance during intensive gaming sessions, the Red Magic 11 Air integrates an active cooling system that combines a high-speed internal fan with an ultra-thick 4D Ice-Step vapour chamber. The hardware suite is further enhanced by a self-developed Red Core R4 esports chip, the Cube gaming engine, and a built-in PC emulator. Photography is handled by a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

One of the standout features of the Red Magic 11 Air is its battery capacity. The device is equipped with a 6,780mAh rated battery, which is expected to be marketed as a 7,000mAh typical capacity. To ensure quick turnaround times, the smartphone supports 120W wired fast charging. This makes it the largest battery ever used in the brand's Air-series, despite the phone’s slim profile. REDMAGIC 11 Pro Gaming Phone Launch Globally on November 3 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Red Magic 11 Air Price in India

While the official launch is currently limited to the Chinese market, the global availability and Red Magic 11 Air price in India have not yet been confirmed. In China, pre-order benefits include RedMagic Careplus, Bluetooth ear clips, and interest-free instalment plans for students. Further details regarding pricing and potential international release dates are expected to be announced during the official unveiling on January 20. The teaser was dropped on the official Nubia Redmagic website in China.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Tech Look), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).