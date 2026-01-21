Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: Red Magic has officially confirmed the global debut of its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the Red Magic 11 Air. Following its initial release in China, the international version is scheduled to be unveiled on January 29 at 12:00 UTC. The device is positioned as a slimmer and more accessible alternative within the brand's flagship lineup while maintaining high-end performance specifications.

The company has verified that the international variant will retain the same hardware as the Chinese model. This includes the integration of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a substantial 7,000 mAh battery. A key highlight remains the inclusion of an active cooling system, a signature feature of the brand designed to manage thermal levels during intensive gaming sessions and prevent performance throttling. Red Magic 11 Air Release Date, Specifications and Features; Check All Details of Upcoming Gaming Smartphone in China.

Red Magic 11 Air Detailed Specifications

The Red Magic 11 Air is built around a 6.85-inch OLED display offering a 1.5K resolution of 2688 × 1216 pixels. Catering to competitive gamers, the panel supports a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 960 Hz touch sampling rate. Additional display technologies include 10-bit colour depth, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 2592 Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 nm mobile platform is paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. Global users can expect configurations featuring either 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, alongside storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB using the UFS 4.1 standard. The device will run on RedMagic OS 11, which is based on the latest Android 16 operating system.

Connectivity and Battery Performance

Despite its "Air" branding and a relatively slim profile of 7.85 mm, the smartphone houses a large 7,000 mAh battery that supports 120 W fast charging. For photography, the device is equipped with a 50 MP primary rear camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. Innovation in design continues with a 16 MP under-display front camera, ensuring an unobstructed full-screen experience for the user. ASUS ROG Phone 10 Launch Cancelled, ASUS Rethinks Gaming Smartphone Strategy.

In terms of connectivity, the Red Magic 11 Air supports 5G (NSA and SA), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. It also features stereo speakers with dual smart power amplifiers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. While the January 29 event is expected to reveal global pricing and open pre-orders, full retail availability in markets like India is anticipated to follow shortly thereafter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

