Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi officially launched the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and 4G models today in India. In addition to this, the company also introduced the Redmi A1 handset in the country. Redmi 11 Prime is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Redmi 11 Prime 5G costs Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 Launching Today in India, Watch Live Streaming Here.

Redmi 11 Prime sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset gets a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP portrait snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The prime performance of the #Redmi11Prime will be available at 4GB + 64GB: ₹12,999* 6GB + 128GB: ₹14,999* The #PrimeTImeAllRounder will be available soon. 📹 https://t.co/noAO7hjM7d pic.twitter.com/9mKd8DlllP — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 6, 2022

On the other hand, Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. For photography, the smartphone houses a 50MP dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie snapper. Both Redmi 11 Prime 5G and 4G models run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 skin out-of-the-box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).