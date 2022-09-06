Redmi India will officially launch Redmi 11 Prime 4G and 5G models today. In addition to this, the Chinese phone maker will also introduce the A1 smartphone. The company has been teasing the devices on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. The launch event will commence at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live via Redmi India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the same by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi A1 India Launch Tomorrow, Key Specifications Leaked Online.

Redmi 11 Prime 4G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. It will be offered in black, green and purple colour options. Redmi 11 Prime 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP dual rear camera module.

On the other hand, Redmi A1 will sport a dual rear camera system, a leather texture back, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Redmi India will announce other key specifications and pricing of Redmi 11 Prime 4G, 5G models and A1 device during the launch event.

