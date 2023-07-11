Mumbai, July 11: Xiaomi is all set t launch a new budget smartphone in the Indian market. The Redmi-series phone will be launched in India on August 1. It will come with a crystal glass design. The company has already started teasing the upcoming device. It has hired Disha Patani as a brand ambassador. The Redmi 12 was unveiled globally last month. Highlights of the device include triple rear cameras, a 90Hz Full HD+ LCD screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Version Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Redmi 12 Coming To India On August 1

You asked and here it is, #XiaomiFans! Introducing the perfect blend of beauty & innovation, #𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐦𝐢𝟏𝟐 with 𝒄𝒓𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒔 𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏 and our style icon @DishPatani. Launching on 1st August. Get notified: https://t.co/Nma0jKE9Ye pic.twitter.com/7bAuQ4dAW7 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 10, 2023

Redmi 12 Specs

The Redmi 12 is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU and 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The 128GB/ 256GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage can be expandable (up to 1TB) with a micro SD card.

The new handset runs Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top. It supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Redmi 12 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It sports an 8MP front camera (f/2.1 aperture) for selfies. The 50MP primary rear camera (f/1.8) is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) and a LED flash. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

Redmi 12 Price

The Redmi 12 comes in Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver colours. The company has not revealed the Indian price tag yet. Originally, it was launched with a starting price of USD 149 (approx Rs. 12,210) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).