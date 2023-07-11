Mumbai, July 11: The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has launched with Exynos 2100 chipset in the Indian market. Now, Samsung has launched a new version of the popular smartphone. It comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The company has also added a new Navy colour option. The new handset only comes with a 256GB storage option. Additional highlights include an In-display optical fingerprint scanner, Water-resistant (IP68) build. USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, and Surround sound with Dolby Atmos. Infinix Zerobook 13 With 13th Gen Intel Chips, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications

The new smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is powered by an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm processor along with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and Wireless power share.

The Dual SIM (nano + nano) smartphone runs Android 13 OS with One UI 5 on top. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB 3.1.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sports a 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel AF and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 12MP 123-degree Ultra Wide camera (f/2.2) and an 8MP telephoto camera (f/2.4). Camera features include PDAF, OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, 30X and Space Zoom. There is also a 32MP front camera (f/2.2) for selfies and video calling. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 888 version is priced in India at Rs 49,999. It comes in White, Lavender, Graphite, Olive and Navy colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).