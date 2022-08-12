Redmi K50 Ultra is now official in China. The company also launched the MIX Fold 2 and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, along with the K50 Ultra smartphone. The handset will be available for sale in the home country from August 16, 2022. Key features of the device include a 108MP primary sensor, a 20MP front snapper, a punch-hole display and more. Redmi K50 Ultra Likely To Debut Later This Year: Report.

Redmi K50 Ultra gets a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 20MP Sony IMX596 sensor.

Redmi K50 Ultra runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. Coming to the pricing, Redmi K50 Ultra is priced at CNY 2,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 3,299 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,599 for the 12GB + 256GB and CNY 3,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model.

