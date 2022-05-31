Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone 'Redmi K50 Ultra' in its K50 Series. The Redmi K50 Series debuted in March this year and comprises Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro models. Now, a tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed key information about the Redmi K50 Ultra through a Weibo post. According to Digital Chat Station, the smartphone is expected to debut between July to December 2022. Redmi K50 Pro & Redmi K50 Pro+ With 12GB RAM Listed on Geekbench: Report.

In terms of specifications, Redmi K50 Ultra is likely to sport a 2K OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Moreover, the smartphone is said to come with Dolby Vision support and 100W fast charging support.

Apart from this, nothing more is known. According to the tipster, Redmi K50 Ultra might come with similar specifications as that of Redmi K50 Pro, but with a better processor and a higher price.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).