New Delhi, April 5 : Chinese smartphone brand Redmi is expected to launch the new Note 12S soon to further expand the Redmi Note 12 series, that already comprises of several smartphone models.

Redmi, the Xiaomi sub-brand is expanding the new Note 12 series to offer a varied range of phones to the global markets, that will include both 4G and 5G capable devices. The new upcoming Redmi Note 12S has been spotted in certification listings, implying it imminent global launch. Read on to know more. Google Pixel 7A To Launch Soon With Sony Primary Sensor; Find Expected Launch Date, Specs and Feature Details.

Redmi Note 12S To Soon Launch Globally – Expected Specifications:

The Redmi Note 12S has been spotted on the SIRIM database, that lists the phone with model number 2303CRA44A. No specification details have been revealed in the listing. However, the rumour mills are always rife regarding upcoming new products, hence we have all the expected key specification details of the upcoming Redmi Note 12S. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Flagship Smartphone Globally Launched With Punchy Specs; From Price to Features, Here’s All You Need To Know.

As per the reports, the Redmi Note 12S would be a variation of the Note 11S from 2022 with necessary updates and changes. The new device is likely to feature faster charging support, while a depth sensor is not expected.

The new upcoming Redmi Note 12S is likely to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to get powered by the Helio G96 processor backed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone might potentially run on the latest Android 13 OS topped with the MIUI 14 skin. The phone could draw its juice from a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The new upcoming Redmi Note 12S is said to be offering a quad-camera setup on its rear panel, featuring a primary 108MP camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide and two 2MP sensors, while a 16MP front facing camera to handle the selfies and video calling requirements is also expected. More concrete details are expected to emerge soon.

