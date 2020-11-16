Redmi Note 9 5G series smartphones are likely to be launched in China on November 24, 2020. A tipster has guessed the launch date of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series. The tipster posted on its Weibo account that the launch date of Redmi Note 9 series could be announced this week whereas the launch event might take place on November 24, 2020. The Note 9 series might comprise of Note 9 Standard Edition aka Redmi Note 9 5G & Note 9 High Edition aka Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The company has not revealed any information about the launch date of its upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G series. Redmi K30S With Snapdragon 865 SoC & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

Redmi Note 9 5G could get a price tag of CNY 1,000 (approximately Rs 11,300) whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G phone might be priced at CNY 1,500 (approximately Rs 17,000). Redmi Note 9 5G was spotted on TENAA with a model number M2007J22C. It might be offered with a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display & could come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset coupled 8GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage. The TENAA listing also revealed triple rear cameras on the Redmi Note 9 5G handset with a 48MP main lens.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G was also listed on TENAA with a model number M2007J17C. The phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone is speculated to come with a 108MP primary camera & Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).