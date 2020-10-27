Xiaomi owned Redmi officially launched the Redmi K30S smartphone under Redmi K30 series in the Chinese market. Redmi K30 series comprises of Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro & Redmi K30 Ultra. The new phone is the latest addition to the Redmi K30 series. The handset is the re-branded version of the Mi 10T that was launched in China last month. Redmi K30S will go on sale in China from November 11, 2020. There is no information on the availability of Redmi K30S outside China. Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition to Be Launched Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In terms of specifications, Redmi K30S features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels carrying a refresh rate of 144Hz. For photography, the handset will be offered with a triple rear camera module flaunting a 64MP main sensor with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie shooter.

Redmi K30S Launched (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Under the hood, the phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be made available in Interstellar Black & Moonlight Silver shades. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC & a USB Type-C port. Redmi K30S comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology. Coming to the pricing, Redmi K30S is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 28,600) for the 128GB variant whereas the 256Gb storage model costs CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,000).

