Xiaomi Owned Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India this March. The smartphone will be made available for sale today in the country through Amazon India & Mi.com with exciting offers such as Airtel double data benefits with Rs 298 & Rs 398 unlimited packs, 5 percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards & more. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series Launching Globally on April 30.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ dot display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, the handset comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For photography, the mobile phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module flaunting a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, A 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor.

For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the smartphone gets a 32MP front snapper. The device runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. The handset comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the mobile phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Infrared, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.0 & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,999 for 6GB & 64GB whereas the 6GB & 128GB, 8GB & 128GB models get a price tag of Rs 18,499 & Rs 19,999 respectively.

