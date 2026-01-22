New Delhi, January 22: Redmi is preparing to expand its popular smartphone lineup in India with the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. While Xiaomi’s sub-brand has not yet confirmed an official release date, extensive leaks suggests that the devices will arrive soon. The Indian variants are expected to be nearly identical to the global models that debuted in international markets last month.

The new additions to the Note series aim to solidify Redmi's position in the competitive mid-range segment. By offering high-end features such as ultra-high-resolution cameras and significantly large batteries, the company is targeting users who seek premium specifications at a more accessible price point. iPhone 18 Pro Release Date in 2026 and Leaks.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Specifications

The premium Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, designed to handle intensive multitasking and gaming. According to details shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the device will be available in three configurations in India: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and a top-tier variant featuring 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

In terms of photography, the Pro+ is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This main camera will be supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while the front of the device will house a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Upcoming Redmi Smartphone Features

Battery performance appears to be a major focus for the new series. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is tipped to include a massive 6,500mAh battery, supported by 100W fast charging technology. This combination is intended to provide extended usage times while allowing for rapid top-ups, placing it among the fastest-charging devices in its category. Apple To Launch AirTag-Sized AI Wearable Pin With Dual Cameras and Aluminum Design, Likely in 2027: Report.

The standard Redmi Note 15 Pro will likely feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. This model is expected to come in more modest configurations, including 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. While pricing remains unconfirmed, the Note 15 series is anticipated to maintain Redmi’s traditional value-for-money strategy in the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

