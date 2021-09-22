New Delhi: Redmi India on Wednesday unveiled the Redmi Smart TV 32 and 43-inch models as the latest addition to its TV portfolio in the country. Redmi Smart TVs will be available at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for 32-inch and Rs 25,999 for 43-inch variants, respectively, across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon.in and across all offline retail partners. Both of these smart TVs will first go on sale during the 'Diwali with Mi' event and the Amazon Great India Festival next month. Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colour Variant Launched In India; Prices & Other Details Here.

"The new Smart TV line-up builds on the emerging content consumption trends, offering consumers a deep integration of hardware and software for an uninterrupted viewing experience. We are confident that the new line of Redmi Smart TVs will set new benchmarks in its segment and help drive the next wave of Smart TV adoption in India," Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead- TVs, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Stay tuned for the first sale of the #RedmiSmartTVSeries. Redmi Smart TV 32 for INR 15,999 Redmi Smart TV 43 for INR 25,999 Available on https://t.co/9TUcV2lDHo, Amazon, Mi Home, Mi Stores and Mi Studios RT to spread the word now #AllRoundSmartEntertainment pic.twitter.com/XD9Ucm2MwI — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) September 22, 2021

The new Redmi Smart TV lineup comes in 32-inch and 43-inch panel sizes, with HD and Full-HD resolution support, respectively. Both the TVs can reproduce up to 16 million colors and support the company's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine. Both of these Redmi TVs come with Android TV 11 out-of-the-box and run Xiaomi's PatchWall 4 skin on top. Both the 32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TVs come equipped with 20W speakers. The connectivity options include HDMI, 3.5mm jack, USB, AV, Ethernet and Antenna ports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).