New Delhi, December 30 : Year 2023 is going to witness a whole new array of smartphone models. South Korean tech giant Samsung is readying up a slew of new device launches in India in 2023, which would include both high-end and budget friendly smartphones. Samsung has now confirmed that it will be launching a new entry-level smartphone model – named Galaxy F04 through online shopping portals.

The new upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 will be very affordably priced, while it will be packing in good specs and features. Lets take a look at this upcoming handset’s expected details. Samsung To Bring Majorly Improved Camera Sensors for Enhanced Video Quality.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Smartphone – Expected Specs, Features :

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is speculated to be a rebranded model of the Galaxy A04e, which launched earlier this year. If the rumours are true, then it will get a decent specs sheet.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution with a water-drop notch and a probable 60Hz refresh rate.

The handset would get powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor backed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A04e is likely to come with dual rear cameras comprising of a 13MP main camera lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor and an LED flash, while there could be a 5MP front facing shooter to do the selfie and video call duties.

The device is expected to draw its juice from a large 5,000mAh battery pack with 10W charging speed support. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE Might Be Unveiled in First Half of 2023; Find Expected Specs and Launch Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy F04 – Expected Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is confirmed to launch as an entry-level smartphone and is expected to be priced under the Rs 8,000 – 10,000 range. The device is likely to launch in cool Purple and Green colour choices.

The device is already being promoted on Flipkart indicating imminent launch. As per reports, Samsung is expected to launch the budget smartphone in India in the first week of January 2023 on Flipkart.

