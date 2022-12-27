New Delhi, December 27 : South Korean tech major Samsung is expected to soon launch the new Galaxy S22 FE. Negating the previous doubts about whether or not the company would be investing to bring in a new Galaxy S FE device, a new member in this series is actually going to arrive, as per reports.

The previous Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the S21 FE both witnessed great success in the global market due to their powerful processor and a lot of impressive features. Let’s find out more details about the upcoming S22 FE smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series’ Battery Capacity Revealed Prior Launch: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE – Specs & Details :

As per the previous rumours, Samsung was said to had cancelled this device as the company was reallocating the chip resources to the new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Nevertheless, as per latest reports, the Galaxy S22 FE is still in the list of the company and has been put to development.

It is said that after launching the Galaxy S23 series in February 2023, Samsung is likely to prepare the launch of this smartphone. The new upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is expected to pack in an Exynos 2300 SoC processor and might boast of the ISOCEL HM6 108MP primary camera. Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Smartphones Launched in India; Check List and Details Here.

As per the new reports, the Galaxy S22 FE will be replacing the Galaxy A74 model. Moreover, the rumoured Fan Edition of the smartphone is also likely to cost quite similar to that of the Galaxy A73, which was launch with a price tag of Rs 41,999.

Nevertheless, Samsung has not yet confirmed anything about the arrival of the Galaxy S22 FE, but despite that speculations are rife about the S22 FE’s probable global debut alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 FE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2022 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).