Samsung, the South Korean electronic major is expected to launch the Galaxy M01s smartphone in India soon. It is also reported that the company might also introduce the Galaxy Watch 3. Ahead of the launch, both the devices have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards. However, the latest BIS listing didn’t reveal any new features or any details about the Galaxy M01s smartphone. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 3 is likely to come in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Likely to Come With Snapdragon 865+ SoC: Report.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Representational Image (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Talking about the Galaxy M01s, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The SoC is likely to be clubbed with 3GB of RAM and it will run on Android 9 out-of-the-box. The phone is expected to pack a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary snapper with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone will get a 5MP camera at the front for video calling and selfies. The handset could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with a standard charger.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (Photo Credits: Samsung)

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is likely to be shipped with Tizen OS v5.5. The smartwatch is expected to retain the rotating bezel while sporting a slim design. Moreover, the smartwatch is expected to feature a bigger screen along with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, IP68 certification, and more. If the reports are to be believed, the smartwatch will get MIL-STD-810G compliant design offering durability and ruggedness.

