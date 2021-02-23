New Delhi, Feb 23: Samsung has started rolling out support for electrocardiogram readings and blood pressure monitoring on its Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 devices in more countries. The full list of countries are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, and UK, reports SamMobile. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Buds Live India Prices Announced.

The Samsung Health Monitor app, which is used for blood pressure and ECG measurement is now available for download from the Galaxy Store in these new markets. Earlier, the features were restricted to owners of one of those two devices in South Korea and US only. A user would still need a Samsung phone paired to the watch for ECG monitoring, even though all of the required hardware and software is contained in the watch.

The ECG feature uses advanced sensor technology on the smartwatch and will enable users to measure and analyze their heart rhythm for irregularities indicating Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). To measure the ECG, a user just needs to open the app and place his smartwatch arm on a flat surface, and then place his fingertip of the other hand on the top button of the smartwatch for about 30 seconds.

