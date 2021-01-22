LG Mobile, the Taiwanese technology giant on Friday officially announced the launch of the LG K42 smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 10,990, the phone packs military-grade MIL-STD-810G certified build, quad rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery and more. The company claims that the phone has passed nine categories of the US Military defence category standard testing. It includes high and low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, humidity and more. LG Stylo 7 5G Images Leaked Online, Likely to Be Launched in 2021.

LG K42 is launched as a lone 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart. It will be offered in two colours - Gray and Green. The main highlights of the phone are HD+ display, hole-punch design, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 13MP primary camera sensor. It takes on the rivals like Oppo A31 2020, Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M11 and others.

As far as specifications are concerned, the LG K42 gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC that comes paired to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

In terms of the camera department, the phone gets a quad rear camera module. It consists of a 13MP primary sensor assisted by a 5MP secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens. The other sensors are 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the LG K42 phone gets an 8MP sensor up front for selfies and video calling.

For connectivity, it gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. For gamers, it comes preloaded with a Game Launcher that brings relevant settings for mobile games. It also gets a 3D sound engine and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

