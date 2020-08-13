Vivo, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched a new Vivo S1 Prime smartphone in Myanmar. The latest offering from the phone maker is packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad rear cameras, 4500 mAh battery and more. The handset is similar to the Vivo S1 Pro that was launched in our market earlier this year in January. However, the selfie camera module has been slightly downgraded. The rear camera of the phone is placed inside the diamond-shaped setup featuring a 48MP primary shooter along with three auxiliary sensors. Vivo Y1s Smartphone With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Vivo S1 Prime costs MYR 389,800 which is around Rs. 21,700 for the 8GB + 128GB storage. The handset is offered in two colour options - Jade Black and Nebula Blue. The smartphone will go on sale in Malaysia via Vivo online store. The phone maker will start shipping the device from August 15.

Vivo S1 Prime (Photo Credits: Vivo Myanmar)

For the specifications, the Vivo S1 Prime sports 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core from Snapdragon 665 SoC from Qualcomm. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch 9.2 OS.

Vivo S1 Prime (Photo Credits: Vivo Myanmar)

There is a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup at the back which comprises of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The other three cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide-lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the smartphone gets a 16MP sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. It comes fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

