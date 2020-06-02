Samsung Galaxy M11 & Galaxy M01 Launching Today at 12PM in India

Samsung Galaxy M11 & Galaxy M01 India Launch (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The South Korean handset manufacturer is all set to introduce the Galaxy M11 & Galaxy M01 in the Indian market. The launch event of the smartphones is scheduled for 12 pm IST. Both the devices were teased & will go on sale on Flipkart exclusively. The Galaxy M11 will be launched as a successor to the Galaxy M10 whereas the Galaxy M01 could be a new entryphone.

The Galaxy M11 will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1560x720 pixels. Flaunting a triple rear camera system with a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor & a 5MP wide-angle shooter, the mobile phone will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the Galaxy M01 handset, however, Flipkart teaser confirms that the mobile phone will get dual cameras at the back.

Other features include a 5.7-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, a 5MP Selfie shooter & much more. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy M11 could be priced around Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM & 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage might cost Rs 12,999. The Galaxy M01 may get a retail price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.