Samsung Galaxy M31 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Price, Features & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung, the South Korean tech major, is gearing up to launch another smartphone in the Indian market. Dubbed as Galaxy M31, the phone will be launched as a successor to the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M30s. Once launched, the phone will be available for sale from February 25 via Samsung’s official website. Moreover, the company is calling it as ‘MegaMonster’ for the fact that it comes with massive battery life, big display and quad rear cameras. The phone maker is expected to launch the smartphone online on February 25 at 1 pm IST. When launched, the phone will be made available on Amazon and Samsung store. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Went Out of Stock Within Minutes During Its First Sale in India.

Ahead of the launch, the leading e-commerce giant has listed the smartphone on its official website, revealing essential information about the device. We already know that Galaxy M31 will get a quad-rear camera module at the back featuring a 64MP primary sensor. The smartphone will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display apart from a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. As a reminder, the Galaxy M30 was packed with a 5000mAh battery.

If the market reports are to be believed, the Galaxy M31 will come powered by Exynos 9611 SoC that could be mated up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, the phone will run Android 10 out-of-the-box based on Samsung’s One UI 2.0. It is also speculated that the phone will be offered in 4 storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants.