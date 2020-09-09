Samsung Mobile India is all set to launch the new Galaxy M51 smartphone tomorrow in India. The South Koren electronics giant has been teasing the upcoming phone on its social media platform for quite some time now. The new smartphone under its popular 'M' series will be employing a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for the first time. The main USP of the upcoming Galaxy M51 is its massive 7000 mAh battery. The smartphone will be launched tomorrow at noon. Once launched, the phone will be made available online via Amazon India. Samsung Eyeing to Log 3.5 Billion GMV for Its Successful Galaxy M Series by Year End: Report.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display with a hole-punch cutout in the center.

Under the hood, the company will be using a Snapdragon 730G chipset that comes paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For photos and videos, there will be a quad-camera setup at the back.

The primary camera will be a 64MP sensor assisted by a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the phone gets a 32MP selfie camera, which is positioned in the hole-punch cutout.

The phone will come fuelled by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W Type-C fast charger along with reverse charging feature. The company claims that the battery is adequate to deliver up to 64 hours of talk time, 32 hours of video playtime, and 182 hours of music playback on a single charge. It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone is priced at EUR 360 in Germany, which is approximately Rs 31,400. As far as the Indian market is concerned, we expect the company to launch the Galaxy M51 smartphone at an aggressive price point.

