New Delhi, Sep 7: Samsung is aiming to log $3.5 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) for its highly successful Galaxy 'M' series by the end of this year, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said on Monday.

The company, which is set to launch a 'meanest monster' M51 on September 10 with the industry-first 7,000mAh battery, will have eight Galaxy 'M' series smartphones in its kitty - within almost a year-and-a-half time span since the 'M' series was unveiled in the country.

"Our average selling price (ASP) for the Galaxy 'M' series is likely to grow at 50 per cent in 2020. We will double our online business market share in 2020 on the back of 100 per cent growth (year-on-year) in the second half (July-December) this year," Warsi told IANS. "The 'M' series is the single largest brand from any smartphone company in India today, riding on meaningful innovations. M51 will be the most powerful device in the portfolio ever which no other device can match in its price segment," Warsi added.

M51 will come with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with Super AMOLED technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable to 512GB via microSD card).

"Be it an office-goer, a millennial or a student busy with online classes at home, the 'Make in India' M51 will be the go-to device for all," Warsi added.

The entire Galaxy M series, in particular the Galaxy M30s device, performed well in the online segment last year, helping revive Samsung's online share. According to Warsi, the Galaxy 'M' series brand is a perfect reflection of its young owners, standing out as the most youthful, energetic and aspirational handset in the market.

"This success is an ode to the fact that M series was designed ground-up in India for the young Indian consumers and manufactured at our factory in Noida," Warsi said. "The upcoming Galaxy M51 is the most powerful Galaxy M smartphone yet," he added.

Samsung last week announced the debut of Mo-B, its first-ever mascot that represents all things 'monster' synonymous with Galaxy M series smartphones and will compete against the upcoming M51 device. Mo-B will interact with a string of influencers and celebrities to make his case as the meanest monster ever, across leading digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, among others. Consumers can participate in quizzes on Mo-B to win exciting prizes, the company said.

