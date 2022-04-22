Samsung India will officially launch the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account, and today, the handset will make its way to the Indian market. The launch event will take place at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Samsung India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch on April 22, 2022; Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For optics, the device will sport a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth snapper. Upfront, there will be a 32MP selfie lens.

The Galaxy M53 5G will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging. It will run on Android 12 based One UI 4.2 out of the box. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is likely to be priced at around Rs 25,000. The final pricing will be announced by the company during the launch event.

