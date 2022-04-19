Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, will officially launch the Galaxy M53 5G in India on April 22, 2022. The company teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G, which was launched last year. The device has also been listed on the Amazon India website, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. According to the teaser, the online launch event will take place at 12 noon. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Goes Official in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Galaxy M53 5G is likely to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will be powered by an octa-core SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Get your hands on the power of a whopping 108MP segment best camera on the all-new #GalaxyM53 5G. pic.twitter.com/t0Tc37NyVt — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 18, 2022

For photography, the handset is said to come with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108M primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie lens.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy M53 5G could be around 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Samsung might also introduce other configurations.

