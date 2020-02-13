Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Registrations For India Market Now Open

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Pre-Registration (File Photo)

Samsung, the leading electronics major officially unveiled Galaxy S20 series earlier this week. The new Galaxy S20 series comprise of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Post launch, the company has initiated the pre-registrations for Galaxy S20 series in the US. Apart from this, both the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip are up for pre-registrations in India via official India website. This development comes after the global launch of the latest Galaxy flagship series. Interested customers can opt for trade-in credit on the new Samsung phones by trading older handsets. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Reportedly To Be Available in India For Pre-order From Tomorrow; Likely To Priced From Rs 70,000.

The newly launched Galaxy S20 flagship series come in both 4G LTE and 5G options. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip is offered in 4G LTE option only. It is believed that Samsung might launch the 4G LTE variants of Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip in India soon.

Moreover, the phone maker has already started taking pre-registrations for the Galaxy S20 series on its official Samsung India website. The interested customers will have to provide details like name, email id, phone number and pin code. Apart from Samsung Galaxy S20 flagship series registration, the company is also taking pre-registration for Galaxy Z Flip.

It is important to note that Samsung hasn't provided any details regarding the availability or pricing for the Indian market. However, the US prices for the Galaxy S20 series start at $999, which is roughly Rs 71,000 for the 5G version. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip will retail at $1,380 in the US market that is around Rs 98,400 approximately. The India prices for the smartphones would be inline with US market prices.

As far as the availability is concerned, the Galaxy S20 series will go on sale across global markets from March 6 onwards. However, Samsung's second foldable phone - Z Flip will be made available in limited quantities only in selected markets starting February 14.