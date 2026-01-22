Mumbai, January 21: Samsung is reportedly preparing for the global debut of its next high-end flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, following the strong performance of the Galaxy S25 lineup. Ahead of the official unveiling, several design renders have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of a refreshed look. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch on February 25, 2026, with San Francisco rumoured to host the event. The upcoming Ultra variant is being positioned as a significant generational leap, driven by the adoption of 2nm chipset technology and a substantially redesigned battery system.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

Despite increasing manufacturing costs, Samsung is likely to stick to its current pricing approach. Reports indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India could begin at approximately INR 1,29,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Expected on February 25, 2026.

Top-end variants, including a 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option, could be priced around INR 1,59,999. In global markets, the handset is expected to retail for about USD 1,300. To attract buyers, Samsung may introduce exchange offers worth up to INR 10,000 and provide 24-month no-cost EMI options via partner banks during the launch phase.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Timeline

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is widely tipped to be unveiled on February 25, 2026. According to tipster Ice Universe, the launch event is likely to take place on a Wednesday, with global availability expected soon after. The slightly delayed timeline is said to be due to supply chain adjustments related to the new 2nm processor and the rollout of an improved slim-bezel display.

In India, the smartphone is expected to arrive shortly after the global launch. Pre-orders may open on February 26, with retail availability potentially starting around March 11, 2026. If accurate, this would represent Samsung’s latest Galaxy S-series launch since 2018, with the extended schedule aimed at ensuring smoother availability and improved launch stability.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

Performance, Processor and Display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, custom-designed “for Galaxy”. Built on a 2nm process, the chipset is rumoured to deliver up to 30 per cent better thermal efficiency, with leaked Geekbench listings indicating strong gains in both single-core and multi-core performance.

Samsung is likely to equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a 6.9-inch Dynamic M14 AMOLED 2X display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is tipped to offer peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits, along with slimmer bezels, promising improved outdoor visibility and a more immersive viewing experience.

Battery and Camera

Battery upgrades are expected to be among the most notable changes. Samsung is reportedly testing silicon-carbon battery technology with capacities ranging from 6,500mAh to as much as 8,000mAh, a substantial increase over the long-standing 5,000mAh battery. The device is also expected to support 60W wired fast charging, with claims suggesting it could reach around 75 per cent charge in approximately 30 minutes.

On the photography front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a 200MP primary camera, now paired with a wider f/1.4 aperture for improved low-light performance. The ultra-wide lens and both telephoto cameras are tipped to feature 50MP sensors, enabling consistent 8K video recording across all focal lengths.

Software, AI Features, Design and Builder

Samsung is expected to integrate Galaxy AI 2.0 more deeply across system-level features. The enhanced AI suite is likely to improve photography, productivity tools, real-time translations and on-device intelligence, offering a more personalised and efficient user experience. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

The smartphone is rumoured to feature a refined design with slimmer bezels and a premium finish. Leaked renders suggest subtle design tweaks aimed at modernising the Ultra lineup while maintaining its signature flagship aesthetic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

