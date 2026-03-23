Mumbai, March 23: Samsung Electronics has officially confirmed that its newly launched Galaxy S26 series will soon support cross-platform file sharing with Apple’s AirDrop. The announcement, made during a press conference in Japan by Choi Won-joon, President and COO of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience business, marks a significant step in improving interoperability between the two competing mobile ecosystems.

The integration will allow Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra users to send and receive photos, videos, and documents directly to and from iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. Previously a hallmark of Apple’s "walled garden," this functionality is being achieved by upgrading Samsung’s existing Quick Share tool to communicate with the AirDrop protocol. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launched; COO Won-Joon Choi Discusses Future of Slim Phones, Tri-Fold Devices and New Privacy Display.

Phased Software Rollout and Compatibility

According to Samsung, the feature was not available at the immediate launch of the S26 series earlier this month but will be provided sequentially through upcoming software updates. While the Galaxy S26 lineup is the first to receive this support, the company indicated that the capability is expected to trickle down to older Galaxy models in the future, likely alongside the One UI 9 update.

Technical Execution and User Requirements

The cross-platform sharing relies on a peer-to-peer connection rather than cloud-based transfers, ensuring high-speed data movement without the need for third-party applications. To facilitate a transfer, users must set their device visibility to 'Everyone' on both the Samsung and Apple hardware. Technical notes suggest that Galaxy devices may temporarily disconnect from Wi-Fi networks during the process to establish the direct link required for AirDrop. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Cut in India; Check Offers, Specifications.

Breaking Down Ecosystem Barriers

This move follows a similar initiative by Google, which enabled AirDrop compatibility for its Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 devices last year. By removing the friction associated with sharing high-quality media between Android and iOS, Samsung aims to lower the barrier for iPhone users considering a switch to the Galaxy platform. Industry analysts view this as a strategic shift to appeal to younger demographics who prioritise seamless social sharing and practical utility over brand-locked ecosystems.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 07:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).