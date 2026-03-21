Mumbai, March 21: Samsung has officially reduced the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India following the recent release of its successor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The price cut, now reflected on Samsung’s official website and major retail platforms, makes the 2025 flagship significantly more accessible to consumers. In addition to the direct reduction, retail partnerships and bank offers have further lowered the effective cost, providing a total discount of up to INR 20,000 on select variants.

The move comes as Samsung adjusts its portfolio to accommodate the new Galaxy S26 Ultra, which entered the market with a starting price of INR 1,39,999, an increase of INR 10,000 over the previous generation's launch price. While the newer model introduces faster charging, a slimmer body and an upgraded privacy display, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a high performance contender, particularly for buyers seeking premium features at a more competitive price point. Samsung to Expand One UI 8.5 Beta to Galaxy S24 Series and 2024 Foldables.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India Reduced, Check Offers

The price reduction affects all three storage configurations of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which originally retailed for INR 1,29,999, is now priced at INR 1,19,999. The 512GB model has been revised to INR 1,39,999 from its previous INR 1,41,999, while the top end 1TB version is now available for INR 1,65,999, down from INR 1,69,999.

Retailer Vijay Sales has introduced an even more competitive offer on its online platform. By combining the official price cut with an additional INR 10,000 instant discount on select bank cards, including those from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and OneCard, the effective price of the base Galaxy S25 Ultra drops to INR 1,09,999. This represents a total saving of INR 20,000 from the original launch price, positioning the device as a high value alternative to the newer S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications and Features

Despite being a year old, the Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to offer industry leading hardware. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which remains highly capable of handling intensive gaming, such as Genshin Impact, and complex multitasking without stability issues. The device features a 6.8 inch AMOLED QHD+ display known for its high peak brightness and smooth scrolling, maintaining its status as one of the best screens in the segment.

The smartphone’s quad camera system, which includes two dedicated telephoto lenses and 8K video recording capabilities, remains a major draw for photography enthusiasts. Furthermore, the 5,000mAh battery provides dependable all day usage, while the integrated S Pen continues to be a unique selling point for productivity and creative tasks that few competitors can match.

The current pricing strategy makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra an attractive option for users planning an immediate upgrade. While the S26 Ultra offers incremental improvements in AI processing and camera sensors, the substantial price gap between the discounted older model and the new flagship may be difficult for many users to justify. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Quietly Debuts in Thailand, India Launch May Be Soon; Check Price, Specifications.

Industry analysts suggest that while festive sales like Diwali later this year may bring deeper discounts, the current price reduction offers a strong entry point for those who need a premium Samsung experience now. For consumers who want the Ultra series’ signature features, including the stylus and superior zoom capabilities, without the premium pricing of the latest model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra currently represents one of the strongest deals in the premium smartphone market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).