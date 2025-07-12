Mumbai, July 12: Samsung Galaxy S4 Ultra is available at a massive discount on Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone last year at a starting price of INR 1,34,999 for the base model, having 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, the interested customers can get this smartphone at a much lower price than before, with a massive discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a top-end smartphone in the Galaxy S24 series. It offers a quad-camera setup on the rear and has sharp-edged corners. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Samsung S24 Ultra price has been reduced by INR 60,000. Further, it is available in exchange offers and as a no-cost EMI option in India. Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Launch in July, ‘World’s Slimmest 3D-Curved Screen Phone’ Teased With 5,160mAh Battery; Check Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available at INR 74,999 on Amazon during the Prime Day sale. The Amazon website page shows that the device received a 44% discount from its listed price of INR 1,34,999. Besides, the interested customers can get the flagship device with an exchange offer, which allows them up to INR 47,150 off. Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 will last till July 14, 2025. The customers willing to buy this device can get it at "No Cost EMI" from the below-listed credit cards,

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

American Express Credit Card

Axis Bank Credit Card

AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card

BOBCARD

Federal Bank Credit Card EMI

HDFC Bank Credit Card

HSBC Bank Credit Card

ICICI Bank Credit Card

IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card

IndusInd Bank Credit Card

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Credit Card

Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card

OneCard

RBL Bank Credit Card

SBI Credit Card

Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card

Yes Bank Credit Card

Amazon Pay Later

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. iPhone 17 Series Expected To Launch in September 2025; Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Design and Display Tipped; Check Likely Price and Other Details.

The device sports a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor and 5x optical zoom. It runs on Android 14 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

