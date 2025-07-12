Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ will launch soon as the company teases it as “Ultra Thin. Ultra Tech. The World's Slimmest 3D-Curved Screen Phone.” The smartphone is expected to debut sometime in July. The smartphone will come with ultra-slim body with 5.95 mm in thickness. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed a few key details about the device. The Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 processor. It will also come with a 5,160mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. Vivo X Fold5 Launch in India on July 14, Will Feature ‘Industry’s First Next-Gen Microcrystal Glass’ for Protection; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Launch in July

