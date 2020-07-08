Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker has officially announced the date of its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The company has revealed a short video teaser confirming the launch date of its event. As per the teaser, Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event will take place on August 5 & will be an online-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Users will also be able to watch live streaming of the event on Samsung.com & Samsung Global Newsroom at 10 am ET (7.30 pm IST). Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G & Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5. The video teaser reveals a mystic brown colour which hints that Galaxy Note 20 Series might be offered with the same colour. Samsung Galaxy M41 Smartphone With a 6,800mAh Battery Spotted Online, Likely to Be Launched Soon.

Samsung's Newsroom Post Read "The desire to make meaningful connections and to stay productive are constants in a world of change. Our mobile devices need to be ready to help us stay in touch with what matters most and give us new ways to work and play".

The Galaxy Note 20 Series is rumoured to come in two variants - the high-end model may be called as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, could be offered up to 16GB of RAM & is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. For photography, Samsung might continue with a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto sensor & a 12MP shooter.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to be launched in 41mm, 44mm sizes. The watches are likely to sport a 1.2-inch/ 1.4-inch AMOLED display with IP68 certification, 1 GB of RAM & 8GB of in-built storage.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 could feature a 7.59-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Smartphone is likely to get a triple rear camera module with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. In addition to this, the handset could come packed with a 4,365mAh battery with 25W fast charging facility.

