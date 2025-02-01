Mumbai, February 1: Samsung launched its flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 series in India on January 22, 2025, and offered new Galaxy AI features and improvements to the previous ones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are packed with Snapdragon 8 Elite processors to offer powerful performance and features at the premium price range. Now, the reports suggested that Samsung's upcoming flip smartphone will be launched in India with Exynos 2500 mobile processor. Samsung's next-gen processor will offer higher performance and AI processing compared to Exynos 2400, which was available in the S24 and S24 Plus models.

The Samsung Exynos 2500 chipset is expected to launch in the second half of 2025 and likely debut with the upcoming Galaxy Z flip smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be the successor to the Galaxy Flip 6, which was launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor. This time, the South Korean tech giant has discontinued the Exynos processor in the Galaxy S25 series and is likely planning to include it in the flip smartphone, unlike last year. Vivo V50 Launch Expected in February 2025 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 6,000mAh Battery; Check All Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was rumoured to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite; however, a report by Gizmochina suggested that it might not be the case. The device is expected to come with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB internal storage. The Samsung Flip smartphone will likely come with 12GB RAM. The display on the device is expected to offer 2,600 nits of peak brightness with software like ProScaler, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with a 6.85-inch main display and a 4-inch cover display. Besides, the smartphone is expected to be 10% thinner compared to the previous model. It will have a sleek and compact design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price in India (Expected)

Samsung will likely introduce its new flip smartphone with a starting price of USD 1,099 (around INR 95,000). In India, the smartphone is expected to be priced at INR 1,09,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Samsung will also launch its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone in India alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The foldable smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship mobile processor and not the Exynos 2500 processor. The Fold 7 may include an 8-inch internal display and 6.5-inch cover display, which hints at a slightly increased display compared to the previous model. It may also come with improved design and specifications and an upgrade in Galaxy AI features. Apple Ends Working on Its AR Smart Glasses Project Amid Technical Challenges and High Production Cost: Reports.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in India (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be priced higher at USD 1,899 (expected around INR 1,64,999). This premium foldable smartphone is expected to arrive in the second half of 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2025 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).