Mumbai, February 1: The Vivo V50 (vivo V50) will be launched in India this month with several upgrades compared to the previous Vivo V40 (vivo V40) smartphone, which was launched roughly six months ago. The new Vivo V50 smartphone will reportedly launch at a higher price compared to its predecessor. The V40 model was introduced in India at INR 34,999, under INR 40,000. However, this new V50 model will cost around INR 37,999. This shows that it would cost INR 3,000 more than the previous model.

According to a tipster on X, the smartphone will have AI-powered features and a ZEISS lens, continuing the camera performance. Besides, there may be improvements in the battery and design department. The Vivo V50 is expected to bear IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating for better protection against adverse situations. POCO F7 Pro, POCO F7 Ultra Not Coming to India With POCO F7 Standard Variant; Here’s What To Know About Upcoming POCO F7 Series, Specifications, Features and Price.

Vivo V50 Leaked Specifications and Features

Vivo V50 specifications: 6.7" quad curved display 120Hz refresh rate 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 🍭 Android 15 📸 50MP+50MP rear camera 🤳 50MP front camera 🔋 6000 mAh battery 4year durable ⚡ 90 watt charging - IP68 and IP69 rating#vivov50 pic.twitter.com/xeoRDQZFCM — yogesh yadav (@yogeshyaa) January 31, 2025

Vivo V50 Specifications and Features

Vivo V50 is expected to boost performance with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor compared to the Snapdragon 888 processor with Vivo V40. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 could offer AnTuTu scores of up to 9,00,000, which is 2,00,000 higher than the previous model. In terms of camera, Vivo V50 could come with 50MP+50MP dual cameras on the rear. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP selfie camera.

Vivo (vivo) will introduce its next smartphone with the same design as the V40 model without any significant changes. However, the Vivo V50 will pack a larger 6,000mAh battery, higher than the 5,500mAh of the previous model, with 90W fast-charging support, up from 80W. It is expected to include the latest Android 15-based OS. The vivo V50 will have a 6.7-inch quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. iPhones Gain 7% Smartphone Market Share in 2024 in India, Registers 23% Growth in YoY.

Vivo (vivo) has yet to announce the official date of the launch in India and confirm some of its specifications. However, the reports indicated that the launch will happen in February 2025.

