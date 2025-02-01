Cupertino, February 1: Apple has reportedly ended working on its AR smart glasses and dropped the project entirely. Apple was expected to launch its augmented reality smart glasses by 2027 and was working on the project. The smart glasses were expected to continue Apple's journey into the extended reality (XR) like Vision Pro, and the invention was likely on the path to tackle Meta smart glasses.

Apple was reportedly foraying into other revenue streams and experimenting with new products, such as the electric vehicle project, which was terminated ahead of the launch, and two new optimistic products are on the way, including an iPad-like device with a robotic arm and smart home camera and security system. However, these are rumours without official confirmation. Vivo V50 Launch Expected in February 2025 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 6,000mAh Battery; Check All Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Apple smart glasses project was cancelled, but some key details surfaced about the product, which, if launched, could have been one of the most valuable products. Apple smart glasses were expected to look like normal glasses but have built-in displays and a Mac-connected system. Reports suggested that Apple started this project to find new ways to generate revenues beyond iPhones.

Apple's MR headset Vision Pro was launched last year, offering users a great mixed reality experience with the company's interface and interconnected tech. Apple Vision Pro was priced at USD 3,499 (around INR 3 lakh), making it impossible for some users to buy it, while other users who bought the device were unhappy with the purchase.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that smart glasses were better ways to experience AI and other tech, and with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, the company offered a 12MP camera. It also included enhanced open-ear audio, calling and messaging, voice commands, and other features. Apple's smart glasses project was scrapped because the product ran into problems related to the required processing it could provide. Amazon Ramps Up Ad Spending on Elon Musk-Run X, Apple in Talks for Comeback.

On the other hand, Samsung announced that it would enter into extended reality with its Samsung XR headset, which will likely to launch in 2025. The launch date is yet to be announced. Apple is yet behind in developing a bright ring like the Galaxy Ring from Samsung and smart glasses like Meta. Reports said Apple stopped the smart-glasses project amid technical challenges and high production costs.

