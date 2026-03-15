Mumbai, March 15: iQOO announced its iQOO Z11x 5G in India on March 12, 2026. iQOO Z11x 5G price in India was kept under INR 20,000, offering the best possible features and specifications in the segment. Th eZ11 lineup is set to arrive in the hands of consumers shortly, offering a balance of high-capacity battery endurance and performance-oriented specifications for the mid-range segment.

iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z11x 5G is available in three distinct storage configurations to cater to varying user requirements. The base model, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is priced at INR 18,999. For those requiring more memory, the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage is available for INR 20,999, while the top-end model, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at INR 22,999. As part of launch incentives, the company is offering an instant discount of up to INR 2,000 on transactions made using Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. Vivo X500 Series Rumoured To Feature Performance Split With Dimensity 9600 and 9600 Pro Chipsets.

iQOO Z11x 5G Sale Date

Prospective buyers can purchase the iQOO Z11x 5G starting from March 16, 2026. The smartphone will be available at 12 pm IST through Amazon, the official iQOO India e-store, and select retail partners. It will be offered in two distinct colour options, Prismatic Green and Titan Black, providing users with aesthetic choices to complement the device's technical capabilities.

iQOO Z11x 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z11x 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, fabricated on a 4nm process. The device features a 6.76-inch LCD screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. A standout feature of the handset is its massive 7,200mAh battery, supported by 44W wired fast charging. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India; Check Price and Specifications.

For photography, the rear includes a dual-camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, accompanied by a 2-megapixel Bokeh lens. The front-facing 32-megapixel camera is designed for high-resolution selfies and video calls. The handset runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with iQOO committing to two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Additionally, the device is built to be robust, carrying IP68 and IP69+ ratings for enhanced dust and water resistance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).