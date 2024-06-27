Mumbai, June 27: Expanding its affordable offering portfolio, Vivo has officially launched a T3 Lite smartphone in India, technically a toned-down version of T3. Vivo’s most affordable dual 5G smartphone comes in 2 variants – 4GB + 128GB and 6GB+128GB. The base configuration 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 10,499, while the 6GB RAM variant has a price tag of Rs. 11,499. It will be available for sale starting July 4 at 12 pm IST. The 5G phone comes in 2 colours – Vibrant Green and Majestic Black. Vivo will offer an instant discount of Rs. 500 on HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards on the first day of the sale. Realme C61 Entry-Level Smartphone Announced in India.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G sports a 6.56-inch LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 1612x720 pixel resolution. The panel gets an IP54 rating for protection against water and dust resistance. For security, there is a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner. It draws power from MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G India price announced:

Ready to #GetSetTurbo? The all-new vivo T3 Lite 5G is coming in hot! Click the link below to know more!https://t.co/3JUSjAX8z2 pic.twitter.com/Na5gPcsLI0 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 27, 2024

It runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 OS out-of-the-box. It’s worth noting that the chipset is a slight upgrade over the Dimensity 6020 SoC, which also powers the Vivo T3x.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G first sale on July 4 (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Vivo’s latest 5G phone sports a dual camera unit with an LED flash at the back for photography. It comprises a 50MP Sony AI primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is an 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with Smart Charging engine 2.0 and assured 4-year battery health. The affordable smartphone from Vivo competes with Poco M6 Pro, Moto G34, Realme Narzo 70x, and Redmi 13C.

