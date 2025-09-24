Mumbai, September 24: Samsung One UI 8 update has officially begun rolling out in India for several devices. The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 series has already received the update; however, those with previous-generation models will have to wait a little longer. The One UI 8 update is currently available on devices including Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones.

Samsung announced the rollout of its latest software update for various Galaxy devices weeks ago, confirming that the Galaxy S25 series would be the first to receive the One UI 8. After that, the company plans to roll out the update to more devices including the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6. Following this, the Galaxy S24 FE will get the update. Finally, the Galaxy S23 series will begin receiving the Samsung One UI 8 update. OriginOS 6 Coming Soon: Vivo and iQOO To Launch New Android 16-Based OS in India, Likely Replacing Funtouch OS.

When Will Older Samsung Galaxy Devices Get the One UI 8 Update?

Samsung, as per a report by Times Now, started sending notifications via the Samsung Members app about the launch timeline for the One UI 8 update. Users have spotted that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which includes Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE, will start receiving the highly anticipated Android 16-based update in October 2025.

During the same period, other Samsung foldable smartphones will also get the One UI 8 update. These include Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy S23 series. Remaining smartphones like Galaxy A36 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, and other M and F series models will also receive the update next month. In addition to smartphones, the Samsung One UI 8 update will be released for Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets. iPhone 17 Pro Scratch Issues: Experts Investigate Issues Related to Pro Models Getting Scratches Around Camera Bump, Here’s What They Find.

In November 2025, the remaining smartphones and tablets will receive this update. They include Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, and budget Galaxy Tab A9 series.

