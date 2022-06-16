Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, will introduce a new smartphone 'Galaxy F13' under the F-Series soon. The company has teased the Galaxy F13 on Flipkart, revealing its design and camera module. The teaser also confirms that the smartphone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Geekbench Website: Report.

Samsung Galaxy F13 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

According to the Flipkart teaser, Samsung Galaxy F13 will sport a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch display. The support page manual reveals that it will come with a speaker grille, microphone, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. The SIM tray is on the left side, whereas the volume rocker and power button are on the right side.

Previously, the Galaxy F13 was spotted on the Geekbench website, which revealed its key specifications. According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy F13 will be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It is likely to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen, a 5,000mAh battery and will run on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out-of-the-box.

