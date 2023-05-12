Mumbai, May 12: Can 5G pinpoint our whereabouts to aliens? Well, this may be the case, according to a recent research! Earth's mobile transmissions might theoretically be detected by extraterrestrial civilisations that may be staring at our planet for whatever reasons thanks to the advancements made in wireless technologies like 5G and the likes.

The 5G technology used for mobile networks and satellite communication, according to research published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, may facilitate humanity's eventual encounter with the possibly more advanced alien beings. Aliens Coming? Advanced Aliens Can Detect Earth Through Radio Signals Leaked by Mobile Phone Towers, Finds Study.

With the growth of cable TV and the internet, strong TV signals are no longer a significant source of the Earth's radiation leakage. Ramiro Saide, the study's author, added that mobile communication technologies, which were not developed until the 1990s, now constitute a fresh and expanding portion of the radio emission produced by people on Earth.

Even while mobile networks are still in their infancy, "radio-leakage" might potentially direct extraterrestrials directly to humans. We are aware of no prior studies that have examined the cumulative impact of the mobile tower emissions and their implications for general eavesdropping and SETI.

According to the researchers, their analysis sheds some light on what we may anticipate if a civilisation like humans were to exist somewhere else in the Milky Way and possessed similar or even more sophisticated levels of radio telescope technology.

The study found that during the past few decades, Earth's radio-leakage has drastically changed. The findings also indicate a significant contribution from China, Japan, Vietnam, and developing nations on the African continent. Mysterious Radio Signals Probably Coming 'From Aliens' Recorded by Canadian Astronomers.

The study offers information on what to expect if there is another civilization with radio telescopes equal to or more sophisticated than our own in the Milky Way galaxy. The paper claims that an extraterrestrial society should be able to create a straightforward model of our planet that replicates regions that are dominated by land, vegetation, and oceans/ice by evaluating the flux variation of our planet as a function of time.

