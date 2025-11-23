New Delhi, November 23: A new documentary has ignited a storm of speculation after a retired US astrophysicist alleged that former President George HW Bush privately told him the US government made contact with an extraterrestrial being in the 1960s. Eric Davis, a former adviser to the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), claims Bush described a 1964 incident at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico involving landing spacecraft and a “non-human entity” interacting with US Air Force and CIA personnel.

Davis says Bush relayed the story during private conversations in 2003 but offered no physical evidence to support the claims. The documentary, The Age of Disclosure, released on Amazon Prime, does not provide supporting government records or corroborating witnesses. Bush, who once headed the CIA before becoming president, died in 2018 and never publicly addressed such allegations. Can Aliens Hear Us? NASA Study Finds Extraterrestrials Could Be Eavesdropping on Earth’s Space Conversations.

The ‘Legacy Program’ and Alleged Crash Recoveries

The film focuses heavily on what it describes as a clandestine multi-agency operation known as the “Legacy Program.” According to the documentary, this secret effort involves elements of the CIA, US Air Force, Department of Energy, and undisclosed defence contractors. It alleges crashed extraterrestrial vehicles and bodies have been recovered over decades, yet provides no verifiable documentation or new material evidence. Alien Attack Turned Soviet Soldiers to Stone? CIA Website Reveals Soviet-Era Document Detailing Alleged Attack by Aliens After 'UFO' Was Shot Down.

Davis also claims in the film that alien bodies were retrieved in Russia in 1988 from a “large tic-tac shaped” unidentified aerial vehicle. Physicist Hal Puthoff, another former AATIP member, adds to the dramatic narrative by asserting that “several different types of ETs” have been recovered and that the biological forms allegedly found are “not all the same type.” These assertions remain unverified and rely solely on the testimony of individuals featured in the documentary.

Medical Effects and Witness Claims

The documentary includes accounts from people who say they suffered medical harm after encounters with unidentified craft. Stanford University immunologist Gary Nolan states he examined military personnel displaying severe injuries, including “horrific” burns and neurological scarring. Retired intelligence officer Mike Flaherty similarly alleges “biological effects” after coming into contact with a craft.

However, none of these claims are supported by released medical records or independent scientific review, leaving them within the realm of anecdotal testimony.

Lawmakers Demand Transparency

The film highlights national security concerns raised by US lawmakers over unexplained aerial activity near sensitive military facilities. Former Senator Marco Rubio stresses repeated incidents involving unidentified objects over restricted nuclear sites and argues such occurrences “deserve inquiry.” He also challenges the popular belief that presidents can instantly access all classified UFO files, calling it “naive,” adding: “Take me to Roswell… open it up, is not how government works.”

While The Age of Disclosure fuels ongoing public fascination with extraterrestrial contact, it ultimately offers no definitive proof, only provocative claims that continue to push the UFO conversation into the mainstream.

