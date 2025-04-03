April 2025 is set to be an exciting month for stargazers, with a lineup of breathtaking celestial events lighting up the night sky. From the Full Pink Moon on April 12 to the dazzling Lyrid Meteor Shower peaking on April 21–22, there’s plenty to watch. Skywatchers can also catch Mercury at its greatest western elongation on April 21, a rare planetary alignment with the crescent Moon, Venus, Saturn, and Mercury on April 25, and the start of the Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower, linked to Halley’s Comet. Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or a casual observer, these April celestial events provide the perfect opportunity to witness the wonders of the universe. Keep reading to discover the best viewing times, locations, and tips for experiencing these astronomical spectacles at their peak! Super Pink Moon 2025 Date: April’s Full Moon Will Be a Micromoon; How To Watch the Rare Celestial Event? Significance and Other Details To Know.

Full Pink Moon (April 12)

The Full Pink Moon will reach its peak brightness on April 12 at 8:22 p.m. EDT (April 13 at 5:52 a.m. IST). Named after the moss pink flower, this moon is also known as the Paschal Moon. It marks the first full moon after the spring equinox and determines the date for Easter.

File Image of Full Pink Moon (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Lyrid Meteor Shower (April 17–26)

The Lyrid meteor shower, which is active from April 17 to 26, will peak on the night of April 21–22. Under dark skies, observers might see about 18 meteors per hour. The Lyrids originate from the constellation Lyra, making them best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere, including India.

File Image of Lyrid Meteor Shower (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower (April 20–May 21)

The Eta Aquariid meteor shower will peak on May 3–4, beginning on April 20 and continuing through May 21. This shower is known for its fast-moving meteors and is associated with Halley's Comet.

File Image of Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Mercury at Greatest Western Elongation (April 21)

On April 21, Mercury reaches its greatest western elongation of 27.4 degrees from the Sun. This is the best time to view Mercury in the morning sky, as it will be at its highest point above the horizon before sunrise.

File Image of Mercury (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Planetary Alignment with Crescent Moon (April 25)

A striking alignment will occur on April 25, featuring a crescent moon aligning with Venus, Saturn, and Mercury in the pre-dawn sky. Venus will be the most visible, followed by Saturn and the harder-to-spot Mercury near the horizon. Planetary Alignment 2025 Peak Dates: Rare Planet Parade Visibility Dates, How To Watch the 6 Planets Gracing Night Sky and More, Details About the Spectacular Celestial Event Explained.

File Image of Crescent Moon (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

For optimal viewing of these events, find a location away from city lights with a clear view of the horizon. Keep in mind that weather conditions can affect visibility, so it's advisable to check local forecasts closer to the event dates.

