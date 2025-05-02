Mumbai, May 02: Women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra are expressing growing concern as the promised INR 1,500 instalment for April 2025 has yet to be credited, despite expectations it would be deposited on Akshaya Tritiya (April 30). Amid the confusion, Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare has given a big update on the April instalment of Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Reports suggesting the Ladki Bahin Yojana April payout would coincide with the auspicious festival had raised hopes, especially in rural areas where the scheme has provided critical financial support. With no disbursement as of May 2, questions are being raised about the continuity of the Mahayuti government's flagship welfare initiative.

Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Date

Maharashtra's Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform that the disbursement of the April instalment of Ladki Bahin Yojana would start today. "Under the ambitious scheme “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin”, the process of depositing the honorarium fund for the month of April in the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries Ladki Bahin is being started from today. This process will be completed in the next 2 to 3 days, and all eligible beneficiaries will receive the funds directly in their accounts. Through this, the government's commitment to the economic empowerment of women is being further strengthened (sic)," Aditi Tatkare posted in Marathi.

Aditi Tatkare Says Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Payout Starts Today

“मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहिण” योजना “मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहिण” या महत्वाकांक्षी योजनेअंतर्गत एप्रिल महिन्याचा सन्मान निधी पात्र लाभार्थी लाडक्या बहिणींच्या आधार लिंक असलेल्या बँक खात्यांमध्ये जमा करण्याची प्रक्रिया आजपासून सुरू करण्यात येत आहे.पुढील २ ते ३ दिवसांत ही… pic.twitter.com/K8I5wo6Asq — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) May 2, 2025

Know How to apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana

Women who are unable to apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana online can submit their applications online or offline at designated centres, including Anganwadi Sevikas, Supervisors, Head Sevikas, Setu Suvidha Kendras, Gram Sevikas, Community Resource Persons (CRPs), ASHA Sevikas, Ward Officers, City Mission Managers (CMMs), Municipal Balwadi Sevikas, Help Desk Heads, and Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras. No application fee will be charged.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a welfare initiative launched by the Maharashtra government to provide financial assistance to women and foster economic independence and social security. Under this scheme, eligible women aged between 21 and 65 will receive INR 1,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

