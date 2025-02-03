January 2025 started with a bang, especially when it came to celestial events. It started off on a busy note. The January planets line-up that started on January 18 will continue into February 2025. The bright planets—Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Mars—can be seen after sunset, while the fainter planets, Uranus and Neptune, can be spotted with binoculars and telescopes. In February, Mercury as well will be visible, and the planet parade will be a highlight. Later in the month, people with a clear view of the horizon may be able to see the five bright planets spread across the sky, forming a beautiful arc. Here’s everything you need to know about the February 2025 planetary alignment. Planet Parade 2025: Skywatchers Thrilled As 6 Planets Line Up in Night Sky in Rare Planetary Alignment (See Pics and Video).

What Is a Planet Parade?

A planet parade happens when multiple planets in our solar system appear to line up in the sky from our perspective on Earth. This happens because the planets orbit the sun in the same plane, and they occasionally appear to be close. Planet parades are not extremely rare, but the number of visible planets and how closely they align varies. Planet parades, especially the alignment of five or more planets, do not happen every year. Hence, the February 2025 planetary alignment is an incredible one.

How To Watch the February 2025 Planet Parade?

Venus is the brightest of the five planets. It reached its peak distance from the sun on January 10, but it still shines brightly in the western sky at dusk through February. Next is Saturn—just look below Venus, and the first slightly faint star-like object you see is Saturn. Though it may appear dim, it shines bright like a first-magnitude star. By mid-February, spotting Saturn will be a bit of a struggle as it will start to gradually fade.

Jupiter, with its silvery-white glow, is high in the southern sky at dusk. Mars, with its orange-yellow hue, appears in the east as night falls. But it will also fade as Earth moves ahead in its orbit. Mercury finally shows up in the last week of February, setting just an hour after the sun on February 24.

When Will the February 2025 Planet Parade Peak?

On February 24, Mercury and Saturn will appear close together in the sky due to conjunction. This will be the best opportunity to see all five bright evening planets at once.

Will All 7 Planets Be Visible in the Night Sky?

On February 24, five bright planets—Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Mercury—should be visible to the naked eye. Viewing the fainter planets—Uranus and Neptune—will need binoculars or a telescope. Planet Parade 2025: Which Planets Are Aligning in January and February? How To Watch the Planet Line-Up From India? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Planetary Alignment.

For the best view of the planet parade, head to a location with an unobstructed view of the sky, away from city lights and light pollution. To enhance the experience with stunning visuals, bring a telescope or binoculars.

